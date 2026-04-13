GBP/USD Holds Firm, USD/CAD Bulls Target Breakout Move

GBP/USD started a downside correction from 1.3480. USD/CAD is gaining bullish momentum and might clear 1.3880 for more upside.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and USD/CAD Analysis Today

The British Pound rallied toward 1.3500 before the bears appeared.

There was a break below a rising channel with support near 1.3410 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CAD is showing positive signs above the 1.3835 pivot zone.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3830 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair gained pace for a move toward 1.3300. The British Pound even climbed above 1.3450 before the bears appeared against the US Dollar.

A high was formed at 1.3485, and the pair started a minor downside correction. The pair traded below 1.3440, a rising channel, the 50-hour simple moving average, and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3176 swing low to the 1.3485 high.

Finally, the bulls appeared near 1.3380, and the pair started a consolidation phase. Immediate hurdle on the upside is near 1.3410 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The first major resistance is 1.3480. The main sell zone sits at 1.3500. A close above 1.3500 might spark a steady upward move. The next stop for the bulls might be near 1.3620. Any more gains could lead the pair toward 1.3650 in the near term.

If there is a fresh decline, initial bid zone on the GBP/USD chart sits at 1.3365. The next major area of interest could be 1.3330, the 50% Fib retracement, and a connecting bullish trend line, below which there is a risk of another sharp decline. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward 1.3175.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CAD at FXOpen, the pair formed a strong base above 1.3800. The US Dollar started a fresh increase above 1.3820 and 1.3850 against the Canadian Dollar.

More importantly, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3830. The pair even climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3928 swing high to the 1.3799 low.

The pair is now consolidating above the 50-hour simple moving average. If there is another increase, the pair might face hurdles near 1.3880 and the 61.8% Fib retracement.

A clear upside break above 1.3880 could start another steady increase. In the stated case, the pair could test 1.3900. A close above 1.3900 might send the pair toward 1.3930. Any more gains could open the doors for a test of 1.3980.

Initial support is near the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.3835. The next key breakdown zone could be 1.3810. The main hurdle for the bears might be 1.3800 on the same USD/CAD chart.

A downside break below 1.3800 could push the pair further lower. The next key area of interest might be 1.3765, below which the pair might visit 1.3720.

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