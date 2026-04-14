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    EURJPY Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

    • EURJPY broke resistance zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 190.00

    EURJPY currency pair recently broke through the resistance zone between the resistance level 186.0 (top of wave b from February) and resistance level 186.85 (top of wave 1 from January)

    The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse waves iii and 3.

    Given the clear daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 190.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.).

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