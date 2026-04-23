Chart Alert: WTI Crude Oil at Risk of Mean Reversion Decline Below $102.25 after 5% Spike

Key takeaways

False alarm-driven spike fades quickly: WTI crude surged 5% on unverified reports of an attack in Tehran but retraced most gains after confirmation it was a drill, highlighting headline-driven volatility amid a fragile US–Iran ceasefire.

WTI crude surged 5% on unverified reports of an attack in Tehran but retraced most gains after confirmation it was a drill, highlighting headline-driven volatility amid a fragile US–Iran ceasefire. Market signals point to limited upside: Declining implied volatility and reduced backwardation suggest easing supply stress and cap near-term bullish momentum, reinforcing the view that the recent spike is largely “noise.”

Declining implied volatility and reduced backwardation suggest easing supply stress and cap near-term bullish momentum, reinforcing the view that the recent spike is largely “noise.” Technicals favour mean reversion decline: Oil is testing range resistance near the 20-day MA, with bearish momentum signals (RSI divergence) indicating downside risk toward $90.50 and potentially $86–82 unless $102.25 is decisively broken.

The US-Iran ceasefire agreement extension by US President Trump to an indefinite period is in a “fragile state”, as the US waits for Iran’s new proposal to kickstart another round of peace talks.

The US and Iran have continued to be locked in a battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for global energy flows, with both sides blocking the waterway in a “game of poker” to gain leverage during the extended ceasefire.

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Iranian navy forces fired on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz while the US intercepted two Iranian-registered oil tankers.

WTI crude oil futures rallied 5% on a false alarm attack in Tehran

Fig. 1: West Texas crude oil futures minor trend as of 23 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).

Fig. 2: Social media post on X that highlighted a false alarm attack in Tehran as of 23 Apr 2026 (Source: X).

In today’s (Thursday, 23 April 2026) early Asian session at around 8.00 am Singapore time, there was an unconfirmed social media post on X that highlighted sounds of an explosion heard across Iran, leading to fears that the US-Iran extended ceasefire has ended (see Fig. 2).

West Texas crude oil futures traded on NYMEX spiked up almost 5% within 15 minutes to print an intraday high of $97.22/barrel (see Fig. 1), leading to minor risk-off activities in today’s Asian session; (S&P 500 E-mini futures -0.5%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 +0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index – 1.1%, AUD/USD -0.2%) at this time of writing.

Thereafter, a social post on X stated that the earlier explosions turned out to be a drill and a test on the Iranian air defence system, and there were no attacks in Tehran.

The price action of the West Texas crude oil futures has trimmed its intraday gains to 1.3% to trade at an intraday level of $94.27/barrel.

Technical analysis suggests that the current spike up in West Texas oil is more likely a “noise”, and the minor sideways range configuration since 14 April 2026 to 17 Apr 2026 remains intact.

Here are the key factors to support this narrative.

WTI crude implied volatility remains subdued, and backwardation has reduced

Fig. 3: WTI crude oil ETF volatility index & WTI calendar spread as of 22 Apr 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).

The WTI crude oil ETF volatility index (OVX) measures the market’s expected 30-day implied volatility in crude oil prices, derived from near-term USO ETF options.

So far, it has started to print a series of “lower highs” since the 7 April 2026 level of 98.79, towards a value of 76.77 as of 22 April 2026, putting a near-term ceiling on higher oil prices (see Fig. 3).

The recent steep rallies in oil prices seen during the onset of the US-Iran war have been accompanied by a negative WTI crude oil calendar spread, where the 12-month futures price is less than the spot price.

A negative spread (backwardation) signals perceived near-term supply shortages, where immediate demand is pushing spot prices above futures.

The backwardation (WTI 12-month futures minus spot) is now at -19.90 as of 22 April 2026, less than its recent peak backwardation level of -41.57, printed earlier on 2 April 2026 (see Fig. 2).

Let’s now focus on the potential short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of WTI crude oil.

WTI Crude Oil – Retested 20-day moving average resistance, at risk of mean reversion decline

Fig. 4: West Texas oil CFD minor trend as of 23 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).

The recent push-up seen on the West Texas oil CFD (a proxy of the WTI crude oil futures) from its range support zone of $86.50/81.94 has reached its range resistance zone of $96.44/98.35 (also the 20-day moving average).

At risk of a mean reversion decline back towards the range bottom, watch the $102.25 short-term pivotal resistance at $102.25, and a break below $90.50 reinforces the minor mean reversion decline scenario to retest the range support zone of $86.50/81.94 (also the 50-day moving average) (see Fig. 4).

However, a clearance with an hourly close above $102.25 invalidates the bullish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at $107.12/110.87.

Key elements to support the near-term bearish bias on WTI crude oil