Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

– Platinum broke support level 1645.00

– Likely to fall to support level 1500.00

Platinum under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the support level 1645.00, which has been reversing the price from December.

The breakout of the support level 1645.00 continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (C) from May.

Given the strong daily downtrend, Platinum can be expected to fall to the next major support level 1500.00 (target for the completion of wave 3), which has been revering the price from October.



