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WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

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WTI Crude Oil: ⬇️ Sell

– WTI Crude Oil broke support level 75.00

– Likely to fall to support level 65.00

WTI Crude Oil recently broke the support zone between the support level 75.00, support  trendline of the daily down channel from May and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from January.

The breakup of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (2) from March.

WTI Crude Oil can be expected to fall further to the next support level 65.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis – 24 June 2026


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