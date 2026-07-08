Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

– Ethereum reversed from resistance level 1800.00

– Likely to fall to support level 1500.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the pivotal resistance level 1800.00 (former Double Bottom from February) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 5 from April.

The resistance level 1800.00 is also the upper boundary of the sideways price range inside which the pierce has been moving from June.

Given the clear daily downtrend and the overbought daily Stochastic, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1500.00 – lower boundary of the active sideways price range.



