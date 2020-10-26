GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Sep 1.30% 1.00% 1.00% 1.10%
9:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Oct 92.7 93.4
9:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct 89.7 89.2
8:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Oct 96 97.7
14:00 USD New Home Sales Sep 1025K 1011K
GMT Ccy Events
23:50 JPY Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Sep
    Actual: 1.30% Forecast: 1.00%
    Previous: 1.00% Revised: 1.10%
9:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 92.7
    Previous: 93.4 Revised:
9:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 89.7
    Previous: 89.2 Revised:
8:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 96
    Previous: 97.7 Revised:
14:00 USD New Home Sales Sep
    Actual: Forecast: 1025K
    Previous: 1011K Revised:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.