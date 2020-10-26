|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Sep
|1.30%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.10%
|9:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Oct
|92.7
|93.4
|9:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct
|89.7
|89.2
|8:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Oct
|96
|97.7
|14:00
|USD
|New Home Sales Sep
|1025K
|1011K
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Sep
|Actual: 1.30%
|Forecast: 1.00%
|Previous: 1.00%
|Revised: 1.10%
|9:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Oct
|Actual:
|Forecast: 92.7
|Previous: 93.4
|Revised:
|9:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct
|Actual:
|Forecast: 89.7
|Previous: 89.2
|Revised:
|8:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Oct
|Actual:
|Forecast: 96
|Previous: 97.7
|Revised:
|14:00
|USD
|New Home Sales Sep
|Actual:
|Forecast: 1025K
|Previous: 1011K
|Revised: