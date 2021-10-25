Mon, Oct 25, 2021 @ 05:24 GMT
Eco Data 10/25/21

By ActionForex.com

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Oct 97.8 98.8
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct 99.3 100.4
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Oct 96.1 97.3
