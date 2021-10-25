Eco Data 10/25/21

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Oct
|97.8
|98.8
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct
|99.3
|100.4
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Oct
|96.1
|97.3
