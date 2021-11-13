Summary 11/15 – 11/19

Monday, Nov 15, 2021
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|-0.20%
|0.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Annualized Q3 P
|-0.80%
|1.90%
|00:01
|GBP
|Rightmove House Price Index M/M Nov
|1.80%
|02:00
|CNY
|Retail Sales Y/Y Oct
|3.80%
|4.40%
|02:00
|CNY
|Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
|3.00%
|3.10%
|02:00
|CNY
|Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct
|6.20%
|7.30%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Sep F
|-5.40%
|-5.40%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep
|14.5B
|11.1B
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep
|0.50%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Sep
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov
|20.2
|19.8
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|Forecast: -0.20%
|Previous: 0.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Annualized Q3 P
|Forecast: -0.80%
|Previous: 1.90%
|00:01
|GBP
|Rightmove House Price Index M/M Nov
|Forecast:
|Previous: 1.80%
|02:00
|CNY
|Retail Sales Y/Y Oct
|Forecast: 3.80%
|Previous: 4.40%
|02:00
|CNY
|Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
|Forecast: 3.00%
|Previous: 3.10%
|02:00
|CNY
|Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct
|Forecast: 6.20%
|Previous: 7.30%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Sep F
|Forecast: -5.40%
|Previous: -5.40%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep
|Forecast: 14.5B
|Previous: 11.1B
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.50%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Sep
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov
|Forecast: 20.2
|Previous: 19.8
