Summary 11/15 – 11/19

Monday, Nov 15, 2021

GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
23:50 JPY GDP Q/Q Q3 P -0.20% 0.50%
23:50 JPY GDP Annualized Q3 P -0.80% 1.90%
00:01 GBP Rightmove House Price Index M/M Nov 1.80%
02:00 CNY Retail Sales Y/Y Oct 3.80% 4.40%
02:00 CNY Industrial Production Y/Y Oct 3.00% 3.10%
02:00 CNY Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct 6.20% 7.30%
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Sep F -5.40% -5.40%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep 14.5B 11.1B
13:30 CAD Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep 0.50%
13:30 CAD Wholesale Sales M/M Sep 0.30%
13:30 USD Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov 20.2 19.8
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021

00:30 AUD RBA Minutes
02:30 AUD RBA's Governor Lowe speech
04:30 JPY Tertiary Industry Index M/M Sep 0.90% -1.70%
07:00 GBP Claimant Count Change Oct -51.1K
07:00 GBP ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Sep 4.50% 4.50%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Sep 6.00% 6.00%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Sep 7.00% 7.20%
10:00 EUR Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q3 P 2.20% 2.20%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q3 P 0.60% 0.70%
13:15 CAD Housing Starts Y/Y Oct 265K 251K
13:30 USD Retail Sales M/M Oct 1.20% 0.70%
13:30 USD Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Oct 1.00% 0.80%
13:30 USD Import Price Index M/M Oct 1.00% 0.40%
14:15 USD Industrial Production M/M Oct 0.90% -1.30%
14:15 USD Capacity Utilization Oct 75.90% 75.20%
15:00 USD Business Inventories Sep 0.50% 0.60%
15:00 USD NAHB Housing Market Index Nov 80 80
21:45 NZD PPI Input Q/Q Q3 3.00%
21:45 NZD PPI Output Q/Q Q3 2.60%
23:30 AUD Westpac Leading Index M/M Oct 0.00%
23:50 JPY Machinery Orders M/M Sep 1.80% -2.40%
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

00:30 AUD Wage Price Index Q/Q Q3 0.50% 0.40%
07:00 GBP CPI M/M Oct 0.30%
07:00 GBP CPI Y/Y Oct 3.80% 3.10%
07:00 GBP Core CPI Y/Y Oct 3.00% 2.90%
07:00 GBP RPI M/M Oct 1.00% 0.40%
07:00 GBP RPI Y/Y Oct 5.60% 4.90%
07:00 GBP PPI Input M/M Oct 1.10% 0.40%
07:00 GBP PPI Input Y/Y Oct 11.60% 11.40%
07:00 GBP PPI Output M/M Oct 0.70% 0.50%
07:00 GBP PPI Output Y/Y Oct 6.80% 6.70%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output M/M Oct 0.50%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct 5.90%
10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Y/Y Oct F 4.10% 4.10%
10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Core Y/Y Oct F 2.10% 2.10%
13:30 CAD CPI M/M Oct 0.20%
13:30 CAD CPI Y/Y Oct 4.40%
13:30 CAD CPI Common Y/Y Oct 1.80%
13:30 CAD CPI Median Y/Y Oct 2.80%
13:30 CAD CPI Trimmed Y/Y Oct 3.40%
13:30 USD Building Permits Oct 63M 1.59M
13:30 USD Housing Starts Oct 1.58M 1.56M
15:30 USD Crude Oil Inventories 1.0M
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021

02:00 NZD RBNZ Inflation Expectations Q/Q Q4 2.27%
07:00 CHF Trade Balance(CHF) Oct 4.90B 5.05B
13:30 CAD ADP Employment Change Oct 9.6K
13:30 CAD Foreign Securities Purchases (CAD) Sep 26.30B
13:30 USD Initial Jobless Claims (Nov 12) 260K 267K
13:30 USD Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Nov 21.5 23.8
15:30 USD Natural Gas Storage 7B
23:30 JPY National CPI ex Food Energy Y/Y Oct
Friday, Nov 19, 2021

00:01 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence Nov -16 -17
07:00 EUR Germany PPI M/M Oct 1.20% 2.30%
07:00 EUR Germany PPI Y/Y Oct 12.70% 14.20%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales M/M Oct 0.50% -0.20%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales Y/Y Oct -0.40% -1.30%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales ex-Fuel M/M Oct 0.20% -0.60%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales ex-Fuel Y/Y Oct -2.60%
09:00 EUR Eurozone Current Account (EUR) Sep 16.2B 13.4B
09:30 GBP Public Sector Net Borrowing (GBP) Oct 22.3B 21.0B
13:30 CAD Retail Sales M/M Sep 2.10%
13:30 CAD Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Sep 2.80%
13:30 CAD New Housing Price Index M/M Oct 0.40%
