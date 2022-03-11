Eco Data 3/11/22

Fri, Mar 11, 2022 @ 00:44 GMT
GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
21:30 NZD Business NZ PMI Feb 52.1
23:30 JPY Overall Household Spending Y/Y Jan 3.60% -0.20%
23:50 JPY BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index Q1 8.2 7.9
07:00 EUR Germany CPI M/M Feb F 0.90% 0.90%
07:00 EUR Germany CPI Y/Y Feb F 5.10% 5.10%
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Jan 0.20% -0.20%
07:00 GBP Index of Services 3M/3M Jan 1.20% 1.20%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Jan 0.30% 0.30%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Jan 0.20% 0.40%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Jan 0.20% 0.20%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Jan 3.10% 1.30%
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Jan -12.6B -12.4B
13:30 CAD Net Change in Employment Feb 123.0K -200.1K
13:30 CAD Unemployment Rate Feb 6.20% 6.50%
15:00 USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Mar P 61.3 62.8
15:00 GBP NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Feb 1.10% 0.90%
