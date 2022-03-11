Eco Data 3/11/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PMI Feb
|52.1
|23:30
|JPY
|Overall Household Spending Y/Y Jan
|3.60%
|-0.20%
|23:50
|JPY
|BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index Q1
|8.2
|7.9
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI M/M Feb F
|0.90%
|0.90%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI Y/Y Feb F
|5.10%
|5.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Jan
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Jan
|1.20%
|1.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Jan
|0.20%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Jan
|3.10%
|1.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Jan
|-12.6B
|-12.4B
|13:30
|CAD
|Net Change in Employment Feb
|123.0K
|-200.1K
|13:30
|CAD
|Unemployment Rate Feb
|6.20%
|6.50%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Mar P
|61.3
|62.8
|15:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Feb
|1.10%
|0.90%
