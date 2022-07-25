Eco Data 7/25/22

Mon, Jul 25, 2022 @ 05:56 GMT
GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Jul 90.5 92.3
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Jul 98.2 99.3
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Jul 83 85.8
