Eco Data 7/25/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Jul
|90.5
|92.3
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Jul
|98.2
|99.3
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Jul
|83
|85.8
