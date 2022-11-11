Eco Data 11/11/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Oct
|9.10%
|8.80%
|9.70%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI M/M Oct F
|0.90%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI Y/Y Oct F
|10.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Sep
|-0.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Sep
|-1.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Sep
|-5.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Sep
|-1.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Sep
|-6.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Sep
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (EUR) Sep
|-19.3B
|13:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate Oct
|-0.30%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Nov P
|59.7
|59.9
