Fri, Nov 11, 2022 @ 04:58 GMT
Eco Data 11/11/22

Eco Data 11/11/22

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com
GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY PPI Y/Y Oct 9.10% 8.80% 9.70%
07:00 EUR Germany CPI M/M Oct F 0.90%
07:00 EUR Germany CPI Y/Y Oct F 10.40%
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Sep -0.30%
07:00 GBP GDP Q/Q Q3 P 0.20%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Sep -1.80%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Sep -5.20%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Sep -1.60%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Sep -6.70%
07:00 GBP Index of Services 3M/3M Sep -0.10%
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (EUR) Sep -19.3B
13:00 GBP NIESR GDP Estimate Oct -0.30%
15:00 USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Nov P 59.7 59.9
