Eco Data 3/13/23

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PSI Feb
|Actual: 55.8
|Forecast:
|Previous: 54.5
|Revised:
|23:50
|JPY
|BSI Large Manufacturing Index Q1
|Actual: -10.5
|Forecast: -4.2
|Previous: -3.6
|Revised:
|15:30
|USD
|3-Month Bill Auction
|Actual:
|Forecast:
|Previous:
|Revised:
|15:30
|USD
|6-Month Bill Auction
|Actual:
|Forecast:
|Previous:
|Revised: