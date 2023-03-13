Mon, Mar 13, 2023 @ 05:47 GMT
Eco Data 3/13/23

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
21:30 NZD Business NZ PSI Feb 55.8 54.5
23:50 JPY BSI Large Manufacturing Index Q1 -10.5 -4.2 -3.6
15:30 USD 3-Month Bill Auction
15:30 USD 6-Month Bill Auction
