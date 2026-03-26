Thu, Mar 26, 2026 07:04 GMT
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    Eco Data 3/26/26

    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    23:50JPYCorporate Service Price Index Y/Y Feb2.70%2.60%2.60%
    07:00EURGermany GfK Consumer Confidence Apr-28.6-24.7
    09:00EUREurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Feb3.20%3.30%
    12:30USDInitial Jobless Claims (Mar 20)211K205K
    14:30USDNatural Gas Storage (Mar 20)-49B35B
    23:50JPY
    Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Feb
    Actual2.70%
    Consensus2.60%
    Previous2.60%
    07:00EUR
    Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Apr
    Actual
    Consensus-28.6
    Previous-24.7
    09:00EUR
    Eurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Feb
    Actual
    Consensus3.20%
    Previous3.30%
    12:30USD
    Initial Jobless Claims (Mar 20)
    Actual
    Consensus211K
    Previous205K
    14:30USD
    Natural Gas Storage (Mar 20)
    Actual
    Consensus-49B
    Previous35B
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