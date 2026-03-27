Fri, Mar 27, 2026 05:56 GMT
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    HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 3/27/26

    Eco Data 3/27/26

    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    00:01GBPGfK Consumer Confidence Mar-21-24-19
    07:00GBPRetail Sales M/M Feb-0.30%1.80%
    14:00USDUoM Consumer Sentiment Mar F55.555.5
    14:00USDUoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Mar F3.40%
    00:01GBP
    GfK Consumer Confidence Mar
    Actual-21
    Consensus-24
    Previous-19
    07:00GBP
    Retail Sales M/M Feb
    Actual
    Consensus-0.30%
    Previous1.80%
    14:00USD
    UoM Consumer Sentiment Mar F
    Actual
    Consensus55.5
    Previous55.5
    14:00USD
    UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Mar F
    Actual
    Consensus
    Previous3.40%
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