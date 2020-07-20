USD/CAD has started the week with a whimper. Early in the North American session, the pair is trading at 1.3564, down 0.11% on the day. There are no events out of Canada or the US, so we can expect a subdued day for USD/CAD.

Will Canada retail sales rebound?

With no events at the start of the week, investors will be keeping an eye on Canada’s retail sales, which will be published on Tuesday. The April numbers were nothing short of a disaster, as consumer spending plunged. Retail sales plunged by 26.4%, while the core reading fell by 22.0%. The lockdown has since eased in Canada, so we can expect an improvement in the May data. Still, unless the improvement is significant, traders shouldn’t expect any rebound from the Canadian dollar.

The Canadian dollar showed some strength in June, gaining 1.4%. Since then, USD/CAD has shown limited movement, with the pair unable to break out in either direction.

USD/CAD Technical

USD/CAD posted small gains in the Asian session but gave up these gains in European trade.