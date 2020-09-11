The Canadian dollar is having a quiet Friday session. Early in North American trade, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3181, down 0.09% on the day.

US consumer inflation slows

The week has wrapped up with key inflation numbers out of the US. The August data was respectable but still softer than the July numbers. Both the headline and core readings slowed to 0.6%, down from 0.4%. However, the readings managed to beat the forecasts – the estimate for headline inflation was 0.3%, while the projection for core consumer inflation was 0.2%.

Has the US dollar turned the corner? After weeks of acting as a punching bag for the major currencies, the greenback has rebounded with broad gains this week. USD/CAD has gained close to one percent this week, as the US economy continues to shows signs that the recovery is gaining traction. The Canadian dollar did gain some ground after the Bank of Canada policy meeting on Wednesday, although the bank’s rate statement was essentially a repeat of the July policy statement. As expected, the BoC held rates at 0.25% and said that rates would be maintained until inflation reaches the bank’s inflation target of two percent. Analysts don’t expect that to happen before the year 2023.

USD/CAD Technical