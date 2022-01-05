Wed, Jan 05, 2022 @ 20:32 GMT
HomeGBP/JPY Analysis: Surge Stops before 157.50

GBP/JPY Analysis: Surge Stops before 157.50

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The surge of the GBP/JPY stopped at the 157.43 level, during late Tuesday’s trading. By the start of Wednesday’s European trading, the rate had retreated to trade below the 157.00 mark.

A continuation of the decline of the Pound against the Japanese Yen might look for support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 156.73. Below the pivot point, the combination of the 156.50 mark and the 50-hour SMA might stop a decline.

Meanwhile, a resumption of the surge would need to pass the 157.50 mark, before aiming at the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 157.80 and the 2021 high level at 158.23.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.