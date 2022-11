Canada CPI was unchanged at 6.9% yoy in October, slightly below expectation of 7.0% yoy. Excluding food and energy, prices slowed slightly from 5.4% to 5.3% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.7% mom, below expectation of 0.8% mom, largely driven by the 9.2% mom rise in prices for gasoline.

Comparing to 5.6% you rise in average hourly wages, on average, prices rose faster than wages.

Full release here.