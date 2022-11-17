Eurozone CPI finalized at 10.6% yoy in Oct, core CPI at 5.0% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 10.6% yoy in October, up from September’s 9.9% yoy. CPI core (all item ex energy, food, alcohol, & tobacco), was finalized at 5.0% yoy, up from prior month’s 4.8% yoy. The highest contribution to annual inflation rate came from energy (+4.44%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.74%), services (+1.82%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.62%).

EU CPI was finalized at 11.5% yoy, up from September’s 10.9% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (7.1%), Spain (7.3%) and Malta (7.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (22.5%), Lithuania (22.1%) and Hungary (21.9%). Compared with September, annual inflation fell in eleven Member States, remained stable in three and rose in thirteen.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.