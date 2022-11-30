Eurozone CPI slowed to 10% yoy in Nov

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI slowed from 10.6% yoy to 10.0% yoy in November, below expectation of 10.4% yoy. CPI ex-energy rose from 6.9% yoy to 7.0% yoy. CPI ex-energy, food, alcohol and tobacco was unchanged at 5.0% yoy.

Looking at the main components, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (34.9%, compared with 41.5% in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (13.6%, compared with 13.1% in October), non-energy industrial goods (6.1%, stable compared with October) and services (4.2%, compared with 4.3% in October).

Full release here.