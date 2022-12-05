Eurozone retail sales dropped -1.8% mom in Oct, EU down -1.7% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume dropped -1.8% mom in October, worse than expectation of -1.6% mom. The volume of retail trade decreased by -2.1% for non-food products and by -1.5% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it grew by 0.3% for automotive fuels.
EU retail sales volume dropped -1.7% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Austria (-4.6%), Croatia (-4.0%) and Belgium (-3.3%). Increases were observed in Luxembourg (+2.6%), Cyprus, Malta and Portugal (all +0.5%) and Spain (+0.4%).