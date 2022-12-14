Fed hikes 50bps, rate to hit 5.1% in 2023

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed raises interest rate by 50bps to 4.25-4.50% as widely expected. The decision was unanimous.

Tightening bias is maintained as “the Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time”.

In the new median economic projections:

Federal funds rate is projected to hit 5.1% in 2023, then falls back to 4.1% in 2024, and then 3.1% in 2015.

Real GDP growth was revised down from 1.2% to 0.5% in 2023, from 1.7% to 1.6% in 2024, and unchanged at 1.8% in 2025.

Unemployment rate was revised up from 4.4% to 4.6% in 2023, from 4.4^ to 4.6% in 2024, and from 4.3% to 4.5% in 2025.

PCE inflation was revised up from 2.8% to 3.1% in 2023, 2.3% to 2.5% in 2024, a and from 2.0% to 2.1% in 2025.

Core PCE inflation was revised up from 3.1% to 3.5% in 2023, 2.3% to 2.5% in 2024 and unchanged at 2.1% in 2025.

In the “dot plot”

17 policy makers expect interest rate to climb to 5.125% and above in 2023, with 7 expects 5.375% and above.

12 policy makers expect interest to fall back to 4.125% in 2024 and below.



Full statement here.

Full economic projections here.