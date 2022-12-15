US retail sales down -0.6% mom in Nov, ex-auto sales down -0.2% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US retail sales dropped -0.6% mom to USD 689.4B in November, worse than expectation of -0.1% mom. Ex-auto sales dropped -0.2% mom to USD 562.9B, worse than expectation of 0.2% mom rise. Ex-gasoline sales dropped -0.6% mom to USD 625.1B. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales dropped -0.2% to USD 498.6B. Total sales for September through November were up 7.7% yoy from the same period a year ago.

Full retail sales release here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Initial jobless claims dropped -20k to 211k in the week ending December 10, smaller than expectation of 230k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -3k to 227k. Continuing claims rose 1k to 1671k in the week ending December 3. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 43k to 1625k.

Full jobless claims released here.