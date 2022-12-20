Tue, Dec 20, 2022 @ 14:31 GMT
Canada retail sales rose 1.4% mom in Oct, but volume was unchanged

Canada retail sales rose 1.4% mom to CAD 62.0B in October, below expectation of 1.5% mom, and the largest in crease in five month. Sales were up in 6 out of 11 subsectors, representing 84.4% of retail trade. Growth was led by higher sales at gasoline stations (+6.8%) and food and beverage stores (+2.2%). Excluding gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts, sales rose 0.9%.

In volume terms, retail sales were unchanged for the month.

Based on advance estimate, sales decreased -0.5% mom in November.

