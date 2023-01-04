Swiss CPI down to 2.8% yoy, but core rose to 2.0% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss CPI dropped -0.2% mom in December, due to several factors including falling prices for fuels and heating oil, fruiting vegetables and medicines. On the other hand, rents for holiday flats and the hire of private means of transport increased.

Annually, CPI slowed from 3.0% yoy to 2.8% yoy in December, below expectation of 2.9% yoy. Core inflation (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel), accelerated from 1.9% yoy to 2.0% yoy.

Domestic products inflation rose from 1.8% yoy to 1.9% yoy. Imported products inflation slowed notably from 6.3% yoy to 5.8% yoy.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.