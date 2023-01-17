Tue, Jan 17, 2023 @ 17:22 GMT
Canada CPI slowed to 6.3% yoy, core down to 5.3% yoy

Canada CPI slowed from 6.8% yoy to 6.3% yoy in December, matched expectations. Excluding food and energy, CPI Core slowed from 5.4% yoy to 5.3% yoy.

CPI median dropped from 5.1% yoy to 5.0% yoy, above expectation of 4.9% yoy. CPI trimmed dropped from 5.4% yoy to 5.3% yoy, above expectation of 5.2% yoy. CPI common dropped from 6.8% yoy to 6.6% yoy, matched expectations.

On a monthly basis, CPI dropped -0.6% mom, largest monthly decline since April 2020. The fall was mostly driven by gasoline prices, which also posted their largest monthly decline since April 2020.

