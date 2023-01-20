Fri, Jan 20, 2023 @ 06:38 GMT
Japan CPI core rose to 4% yoy in Dec, highest since 1981

Japan CPI core (all items ex-fresh food) accelerated from 3.7% yoy to 4.0% yoy in December, matched expectations. That’s also the highest level in four decades since 1981. CPI core-core (all items ex-food and energy) also accelerated from 2.8% yoy to 3.0% yoy, hitting the highest level since 1991. Headline inflation rose from 3.8% yoy to 4.0% yoy.

Food prices jumped 7.4% while energy prices rose 15.2%. “The impact on CPI from higher energy prices was large in 2022 but contributions from food prices are now bigger,” a government official said.

