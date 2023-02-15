Eurozone industrial production down -1.1% mom in Dec, EU down -0.4% mom

Eurozone industrial production declined -1.1% mom in December, worse than expectation of -0.8% mom. Production of intermediate goods fell by -2.8%, durable consumer goods by -1.4%, non-durable consumer goods by -1.0% and capital goods by -0.4%, while production of energy grew by 1.3%.

EU industrial production dropped -0.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Ireland (-8.5%), Luxembourg (-5.2%) and Lithuania (-4.0%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+13.5%), Portugal (+4.1%) and Hungary (+3.8%).

