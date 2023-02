Eurozone goods exports rose 9.0% yoy to EUR 238.7B in December. Goods imports rose 8.7% yoy to EUR 247.5B. Trade deficit came in at EUR -8.8B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose 9.4% yoy to EUR 212.8B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports dropped -4.6% mom to EUR 239.7B. Imports dropped -2.9% to EUR 257.9B. Trade deficit widened from November’s EUR -14.4B to EUR -18.1B, larger than expectation of EUR -16.0B. Intra-Eurozone trade dropped from EUR 233.5B to EUR 230.9B.

Full release here.