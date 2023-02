US durable goods orders dropped -4.5% mom to USD 272.3B in January, worse than expectation of -4.0% mom. But ex-transport orders rose 0.7% mom to 179.4B. above expectation of 0.0% mom. Ex-defense orders dropped -5.1% mom to USD 253.9B. Transportation equipment dropped -13.3% mom to USD 92.8B.

Full release here.