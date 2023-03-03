Fed Waller: May need rate above 5.1-5.4% if data continue to be too hot

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that “a barrage of data” in February has challenged high view that FOMC was “making progress in moderating economic activity and reducing inflation.”

“It could be that progress has stalled, or it is possible that the numbers released last month were a blip,” he said.

“If job creation drops back down to a level consistent with the downward trajectory seen late last year and CPI inflation pulls back significantly from the January numbers and resumes its downward path, then I would endorse raising the target range for the federal funds rate a couple more times, to a projected terminal rate between 5.1 and 5.4 percent,” he said.

“On the other hand, if those data reports continue to come in too hot, the policy target range will have to be raised this year even more to ensure that we do not lose the momentum that was in place before the data for January were released,” he added.