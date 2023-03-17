Eurozone CPI finalized at 8.5% yoy, core CPI at 5.6% yoy

Fri, Mar 17, 2023 @ 13:15 GMT
In February, Eurozone CPI was finalized at 8.5% yoy, a marginal drop from January’s 8.6% yoy. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes volatile components like energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, was finalized at 5.6% yoy, up from the previous month’s 5.3% yoy. The primary drivers of the annual Eurozone inflation rate were food, alcohol, and tobacco, contributing 3.10%, followed by services at 2.02%, non-energy industrial goods with 1.74%, and energy at 1.64%.

EU’s overall CPI for February was finalized at 9.9% yoy, slightly lower than January’s 10.0% yoy. Among member states, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Spain registered the lowest annual rates at 4.8%, 5.4%, and 6.0%, respectively. In contrast, Hungary, Latvia, and Czechia experienced the highest annual rates at 25.8%, 20.1%, and 18.4%, respectively. Notably, annual inflation fell in fifteen member states, remained unchanged in two, and rose in ten.

