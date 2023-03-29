Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 12:53 GMT
HomeGold Battles With 50-SMA as Latest Rebound Falters

Gold Battles With 50-SMA as Latest Rebound Falters

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold had been edging higher in the four-hour chart, peaking at a fresh one-year high of 2,009 on March 20 before entering a sideways move. In the near term, bullion dropped below its 50-period simple moving average (SMA) after its latest rebound got rejected.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bearish forces are in control. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is descending after posting a bearish cross in the overbought zone, while the RSI has crossed below its 50-neutral mark.

Gold has been fluctuating above and below the 1,962 mark in today’s session, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,809-2,009 upleg. If the price clearly slides beneath that zone, the recent support of 1,944 could act as the first line of defense. Should that floor collapse, the commodity could then test the 38.2% Fibo of 1,933. Further declines could cease at the 50.0% Fibo of 1,909.

Alternatively, should buyers regain the upper hand, the price might encounter resistance at the recent rejection region of 1,975. Conquering this barricade, the bulls may aim for the 2,003 hurdle, which held strong twice in March. A break above that zone could pave the way for the one-year high of 2,009.

Overall, gold seems to be entering another round of weakness after its latest rebound came to a halt. Therefore, a fresh lower low is needed to signal the extension of the price’s recent downside correction.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.