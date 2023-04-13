US PPI at -0.5% mom, 2.7% yoy in Mar

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US PPI for final demand dropped -0.5% mom in March, well below expectation of 0.1% mom. Two-thirds of the decline in the PPI for final demand can be attributed to a -1.0% mom decrease in prices for final demand goods. The PPI for final demand services also moved down -0.3% mom. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services edged up 0.1% mom.

For the 12 months period, PPI dropped from 4.6% yoy to 2.7% yoy, below expectation of 2.7% yoy. PPI less foods, energy, and trade services was up 3.6% yoy.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full US PPI release here.