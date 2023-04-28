Japan industrial production rose 0.8% mom, with signs of moderate pick up

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s industrial production expanded for the second consecutive month, recording a 0.8% mom growth in March, surpassing the expected 0.4% mom increase. The growth was driven by output in eight sectors, led by motor vehicles, while declines were observed in seven sectors, including electronic components and devices.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry upgraded its basic assessment for the month, stating that industrial production was “showing signs of moderately picking up” as parts supply shortages continued to ease. This is a marked improvement from the previous month’s assessment of “weakening.” The ministry also projects a further 4.1% growth in industrial production for April and a -2.0% decline in May.

Other economic indicators released include 7.2% yoy increase in retail sales for March, surpassing expectations of 6.5% yoy. However, unemployment rate rose for the second month in a row, reaching 2.8%, above expectation of 2.5%.

April, Tokyo core CPI, which excludes fresh food, accelerated from 3.2% to 3.5% yoy, exceeding expectations of 3.2% yoy. Core-core CPI, which excludes fresh food and fuel costs, accelerated from 3.4% to 3.8% year-on-year, marking the highest rate since April 1982.