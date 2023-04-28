US PCE inflation slowed to 4.2% yoy, core PCE slightly down to 4.6% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US personal income rose 0.3% mom or USD 67.9B in March, above expectation of 0.2% mom. The increase in income primarily reflected increases in compensation, personal income receipts on assets, and rental income of persons that were partly offset by decreases in proprietors’ income and personal current transfer receipts

Personal spending rose less than 0.1% mom or USD 8.2B, better than expectation of -0.1% mom contraction. The increase reflected a USD 44.9 billion increase in spending for services that was partly offset by a USD 36.7 billion decrease in spending for goods

For the month PCE price index increased 0.1% mom. Excluding food and energy, PCE price index increased 0.3% mom. Prices for goods decreased -0.2% mom and prices for services increased 0.2%. Food prices decreased -0.2% and energy prices decreased -3.7% mom.

From the same month one year ago, PCE price index March slowed from 5.1% yoy to 4.2% yoy, below expectation of 4.6% yoy. Excluding food and energy, PCE price index ticked down from 4.7% yoy to 4.6% yoy, above expectation of 4.6% yoy. Prices for goods increased 1.6 yoy and prices for services increased 5.5% yoy. Food prices increased 8.0% yoy and energy prices decreased 9.8% yoy.

Full US personal income and spending release here.