US PCE rose to 4.4% yoy, core PCE up to 4.7% yoy

US personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 80.1B in April, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.8% mom or USD 151.7B, above expectation of 0.4% mom.

For the month, PCE price index rose 0.4% mom. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy) rose 0.4% mom. Goods prices increased 0.3% mom while services prices increased 0.4% mom. Food prices decreased less than -0.1% mom. Energy prices rose 0.7% mom.

From the same month one year ago, headline PCE price index rose from 4.2% yoy to 4.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.9% yoy. Core PCE price index also ticked up from 4.6% yoy to 4.7% yoy, above expectation of 4.6% yoy. Prices for goods were up 2.1% yoy and prices for services were up 5.5% yoy. Foods prices increased 6.9% yoy. Energy prices decreased -6.3% yoy.

Full US PCE release here.