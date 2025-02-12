Wed, Feb 12, 2025 @ 16:14 GMT
US CPI rises to 3% in Jan, core CPI up to 3.3%

US headline CPI rose 0.5% mom in January, exceeding expectations of 0.3% mom and marking the fastest monthly pace since August 2023. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, also outpaced forecasts (0.3% mom) at 0.4% mom, the highest since March 2024.

Key inflation drivers for the month included a 0.4% mom increase in shelter costs, a 1.1% mom jump in energy prices, and a 0.4% mom rise in food prices.

On an annual basis, CPI accelerated from 2.9% yoy to 3.0% yoy, beating expectations of 2.9% yoy and extending its upward streak for the fourth consecutive month.

Core CPI also climbed, rising from 3.2% yoy to 3.3% yoy, surpassing the projected 3.1% yoy. Energy prices rose 1.0% yoy, while food costs were up 2.5% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.

