FBS is a regulated broker with over 17 000 000 clients and a presence in more than 150 countries. You can say the FBS is one of the best-known and safest trading brands on the market. The international brand was founded back in 2009. In the past 12 years, FBS has acquired over 60 international awards for providing fast and stable trading and investment services.

FBS is licensed by IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, and FSCA. We comply with the regulators’ specific requirements, thus providing services to traders from different regions. FBS is the Official Trading Partner of FC Barcelona and recently became a Primary Club Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

Account types

FBS offers six account types:

Standard – an all-time classic in the industry, this account will suit both amateur and experienced traders.

– an all-time classic in the industry, this account will suit both amateur and experienced traders. Cent – an option with smaller trading lots – perfect for beginners and those who want to test new trading strategies

– an option with smaller trading lots – perfect for beginners and those who want to test new trading strategies Micro – perfect for those who want to trade Forex but do not want to risk a lot of money

– perfect for those who want to trade Forex but do not want to risk a lot of money ECN – a preference of professional traders who want the best conditions and ultra-competitive spreads

– a preference of professional traders who want the best conditions and ultra-competitive spreads Zero spread – an option for those who prefer high-speed, most precise trading trading

– an option for those who prefer high-speed, most precise trading trading Crypto – a new addition in FBS specifically for trading crypto instruments with relatively low spreads.

Account specifications

Account type Minimum deposit Minimum trade size Maximum leverage Spreads Cent $1 0.01 lot 1:1000 from 1 pips Standard $100 0.01 lot 1:3000 from 0.5 pips Zero Spread $500 0.01 lot 1:3000 0 pips + $20/lot Micro $5 0.01 lot 1:3000 fixed, from 3 pips ECN $1000 0.1 lot 1:500 from -1 pip + $6/lot Crypto $1 0.01 lot 1:5 from 0.5 pip

FBS also offers Demo accounts for trading virtual funds in real market conditions.

Trading Platforms

For clients of FBS, there are three trading platforms to choose from: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, and the FBS Trader app.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 is the most popular platform for trading forex currency pairs. It is equipped with various technical indicators, advanced charting tools, and a range of Expert Advisors (EA). Most traders prefer this platform. MT4 is available in desktop and mobile versions.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 is less popular than MetaTrader 4 among tradters. This is mainly because MT5 does not support the majority of MT4’s indicators and Expert Advisors (EA). Recently, however, there have been a large number of developments exclusively on the MT5 platform. It started gaining momentum after MT5 added the hedging option. FBS offers exclusive bonuses and instruments for MetaTrader 5 accounts.

FBS Trader app

FBS Trader is an all-in-one trading platform app available for FBS clients. It is as powerful as the MT platforms but is way more user-friendly. The FBS Trader app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Social trading/copy-trading

FBS clients are also offered an investing option – the FBS CopyTrade app. The app is a copy-trading platform that allows people to easily become investors. Those who are new to the market or don’t want to spend time on trading can copy the trades of expert traders and profit with them. The experts who get copied receive a commission on copied trades.

FBS CopyTrade also has a Risk-Free Investments feature that allows investors to test the app without risking any finds – it is available to all new users.

Trading instruments

FBS offers a wide variety of trading instruments and constantly expands this list. For current information you should check the broker’s website.

Here are the instruments available as of date:

90+ stocks

28 forex pairs

9 forex exotic pairs

4 metals

11 indices

5 energies

new addition: 100+ crypto instruments

FBS advantages

Licensed by IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA

Leverage up to 1:3000 – the highest on the market

Minimum deposit and withdrawal only $1

6 account types for any skill level

Spreads from -1

Extensive market analytics and educational courses

A variety of bonuses, promotions, contests, and giveaways

24/7 client support

Swap-free option

Loyalty program

Should you choose FBS?

Over the years, FBS has proven to be a reliable option with a wide range of convenient features and tools. Our team is engaged and focused on providing the best services possible. The constant expansions, new features, and promotions are proof of that.

With over 17 million clients who continue using our services, we can definitely say that FBS is one of the most trusted trading companies out there.