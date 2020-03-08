ECB canceled most of its public events over the next month due to coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Also, it told most of its over 3500 staff to work from home on Monday, as a “precautionary” drill in case of shutdown.

A spokesman said “the ECB has facilities in place for large scale remote working and Monday 9 March will serve as a precautionary test for the infrastructure but also for ECB staff in case such large scale usage of the facilities becomes necessary at some point.

Still, the scheduled Governing Council meeting would go ahead as scheduled on Thursday.