US initial jobless claims dropped -4k to 211k in the week ending March 6, below expectation of 215k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 1.25k to 214k. Continuing claims dropped -11k to 1.722m in the week ending February 29. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 5.25k to 1.728m.

PPI final demand came in as -0.6% mom, 1.3% yoy in February, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, 1.9% yoy. PPI core was at -0.3% mom, 1.4% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 1.7% yoy.