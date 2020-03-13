US Treasury held a video conference with Canada, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. A short statement was issued noting, “The G7 is in regular contact and committed to continued international cooperation to address the global health and economic impacts of COVID-19.”

The coronavirus pandemic continues with total cases surged pass 130,000 level to 134,684. Death toll reached 4,973 and is set to break 5,000 soon. Italy’s cases rose to 15,113, with deaths at 1,016. Iran’s cases hit 10,075, with 429 deaths. The virus is still spreading quickly in Europe as Spain added 869 cases to 3,146. France added 595 cases to ,2876. Germany added 779 cases to 2,745. US also reported 429 new cases to 1,730.

China, the origin of this global pandemic, reported just 4 new cases a 1 new death. Accumulated total case hit 80,797, with 3,170 deaths.