IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog post that the fund is ready to mobilize its USD 1T lending capacity to help member countries on coronavirus impacts. And, “as a first line of defense, the Fund can deploy its flexible and rapid-disbursing emergency response toolkit to help countries with urgent balance-of-payment needs.”

Meanwhile she also urged that “the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour.” There are three areas of actions for the global economy, including fiscal policies, monetary policies and regulatory responses. “All this work—from monetary to fiscal to regulatory—is most effective when done cooperatively.”