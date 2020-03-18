EU leaders agreed overnight to close the external borders for 30 days to slow the spread of coronavirus pandemic. All non-EU citizens are not allowed to enter EU. But movements within EU are allowed. Also, the restrictions do not apply to medical staff nor goods. The restrictions will take effect as soon as individual governments take the necessary internal measure.

“The enemy is the virus and now we have to do our utmost to protect our people and to protect our economies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “We are ready to do everything that is required. We will not hesitate to take additional measures as the situation evolves.”

European Council President Charles Michel pledge that “the union and its member states will do whatever it takes”, and EU will arrange for the repatriation of citizens of member countries.