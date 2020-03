Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari “how the virus progresses is really going to determine what the ultimate economic impact is”. He’s rather pessimistic, noting “it unfortunately could be devastating, like the financial crisis, or potentially even worse.”

Meanwhile, he told the Congress that “speed is of the essence here”. “Whatever Congress is going to do, the faster they can do it, and the more aggressively they can do it, the more people we can help.”