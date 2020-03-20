San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview that it’s “absolutely appropriate” to have Fed working with fiscal agents to help small businesses and households to “weather this near term shutdown” due to coronavirus. The fiscal stimulus from Congress and the response moves by Fed this week are “exactly what we need to do to offset some of the near-term disruption”.

She noted that Fed’s tools are “starting the work in the market we care about”. “It’s encouraging to see that there’s more borrowing at the discount window; it’s encouraging to see that some of the volatility in markets has settled down,” Daly said.