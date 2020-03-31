US continues to top the coronavirus cases chart with over 160k confirmed cases now (3165 deaths). President Donald Trump said that there were more than 1 million Americans tested, which is a milestone. He indicated that there were discussion in the White House regarding a national stay-at-home order. However, It’s “pretty unlikely, I would think, at this time”, as some parts of the country are “frankly not in trouble at all”. “The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit,” he also indicated.

Separately, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told G20 trade ministers that “over-dependence on other countries as a source of cheap medical products and supplies has created a strategic vulnerability to our economy”. “For the United States, we are encouraging diversification of supply chains and seeking to promote more manufacturing at home.”