US President Donald Trump warned of “very, very painful two weeks” ahead for Americans. “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” Trump said at the White House. “We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks. This is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks.”

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the first human trial testing a potential vaccine is “on track”. “It’ll take a few months to get the data to where we’ll feel confident to go to the phase two, and then a few months from now we’ll be in phase two and I think we’re right on target for the year to year and a half,” Fauci said.