Japan Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the government is targeting to decide on the coronavirus economic response package in the early half of next week. He added that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave him the instruction to compile the measures in 10 days on March 28.

Separately, Finance Minister Taro Aso noted that the government will consider issuance of deficit-covering bonds to fund the massive stimulus package. The government would also make use of crisis credit lines to support airlines hit by the coronavirus pandemic.